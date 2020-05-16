Former U.S. President Barack delivers remarks at Rutgers University commencement in High Point Solutions Stadium aon May 15, 2016, in Piscataway, N.J. He's give virtual remarks at two graduation celebrations Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama is set to give two virtual commence addresses Saturday, celebrating the 2020 graduates unable to walk across the stage due to the coronavirus.

"Graduating is a big achievement no matter what, but with all that the Class of 2020 has dealt with to get across the finish line, I think they've earned a little celebration," Obama said on Twitter on Saturday morning. "I hope you'll all join me in honoring them at 2PM ET and 8PM ET."

He's first set to participate in Chase's "Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition" event at 2 p.m. EDT, a celebration specifically for the more than 27,000 graduates of historically black colleges and universities.

The streaming event will honor students at 78 schools and will feature the participation of more than a dozen black leaders, sports figures, musicians and business people. Comedian Kevin Hart will host.

In addition to Obama, comedian/actor Steve Harvey, Chase Consumer Banking CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett, National Urban League President Marc Morial, NBA stars Chris Paul and Vince Carter, and actors Debbie Allen and Vivica Fox will participate. Musicians Anthony Hamilton, Wyclef Jean and Doug E. Fresh will perform.

Later Saturday, Obama will speak during the "Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020," which will air on more than 20 broadcast and cable networks, and streaming platforms. The event is a collaboration between The LeBron James Family Foundation, The Entertainment Industry Foundation and XQ Institute.

The 1-hour event will feature remarks by Obama, LeBron James, the Jonas Brothers, Zendaya, Malala Yousafzai, Pharrell Williams, Olivia Wilde, Ben Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi and Lena Waithe.

The latter event begins at 8 p.m. EDT, though CNN will have an extra hour of content beginning at 7 p.m. EDT.