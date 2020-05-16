May 16 (UPI) -- Georgia police are searching for a vehicle that belonged to a woman found under a Georgia bridge this week with another woman in what they believe is a double homicide.

Vanita Richardson, 19, and Truvenia Campbell, 31, were found dead Wednesday under the Etowah Bridge near Rome, a town of 36,303 in the northern part of the state.

Investigators believe the two women -- described as half-sisters in some media counts and as stepsisters or close friends in others -- were riding together in Richardson's car Tuesday night.

The whereabouts of the car, a gold 1997 Toyota Corolla, are unknown, and individuals who see it or may have other information about the case have been urged to contact Georgia police at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

An investigator told an Atlanta NBC affiliate the women had bags over their heads when they were found, and that their bodies had "obviously been dropped from the bridge."

Richardson was scheduled to graduate from Armuchee High School this month.