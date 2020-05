President Donald Trump exits Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House Thursday after returning from a day trip to Pennsylvania. Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI/Pool | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will give an update Friday afternoon on federal efforts to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

Trump is scheduled to speak on the matter in the Rose Garden of the White House at noon EDT.

The president is expected to introduce the leaders of his "Operation Warp Speed" vaccine development effort. Moncef Slaoum, former head of GlaxoSmithKline's vaccines division, is expected to lead the program with Army General Gustave Perna.