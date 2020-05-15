May 15 (UPI) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the deaths of two women whose bodies were found Wednesday under a north Georgia bridge has been ruled a homicide.

The GBI identified the victims in a statement Thursday as 19-year-old Vanita Richardson and 31-year-old Truvenia Clarece Campbell.

Autopsies performed by the GBI Medical Examiner concluded "the manner of death is homicide," the statement read without explaining how the women were killed.

The Floyd County School District confirmed Richardson was a student at Armuchee High School and was scheduled to graduate next Saturday.

"Vanita will be remembered for being a fun-loving, humble and motivated student who was making strong plans for her future," the school board said in a statement. "Even throughout the school closures, Vanita's passing is felt by all."

Social workers and counselors will be available for grief counseling, it said.

We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the news of the death of one of our students, Vanita Richardson who was scheduled to graduate next Saturday. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Armuchee Community and her friends and family at this time.— Floyd County Schools (@FloydCoSchools) May 14, 2020

GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Brian Johnston told the Rome-News Tribune the bodies were found Wednesday morning by a Georgia Department of Transportation crew performing maintenance on the bridge.

He said the two bodies are believed to have been dropped over the passenger side.

The GBI requested anyone who saw "anything suspicious" between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in the area to contact the authorities.