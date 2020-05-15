A woman wears a protective mask as she walks by Federal Hall near the New York Stock Exchange which remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wall Street in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- In an executive order signed Thursday night, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the statewide stay-at-home order to June 13 for most regions as the governors of New Jersey and Delaware plan to open their beaches ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The order was issued as New York's lockdown put in place in March to curb coronavirus infections was set to expire on Friday.

In a tweet, he said five regions including Central New York had hit health benchmarks and were ready to begin phase one of reopening from Friday while the rest of the state will be "un-paused" when they do the same.

"New Yorkers, be proud," he tweeted. "Your actions bent the curve."

The Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, the North Country, and Central NY are ready to begin Phase 1 of reopening tomorrow. The others can be UN-PAUSED the moment they hit their benchmarks. New Yorkers be proud. Your actions bent the curve. pic.twitter.com/zSJ5YpyTGY— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 15, 2020

Other regions may also reopen prior to the Executive Order expiring mid-June if they hit all seven of the metrics mandated by the state, he said.

News of the executive order came hours after he announced Central New York joined North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Region in hitting the reopening requirements.

"All the arrows are pointed in the right direction and now the question becomes focused on reopening -- people have to get back to work and the state needs an economy -- but we have to make sure we don't reopen too soon," Cuomo said in a statement. "We are doing this in a calibrated way and monitoring the data, facts and metrics every single day and using the lessons we've learned from others who have already gone through this."

Cuomo had announced the other regions had qualified for reopening on Wednesday.

According to the government's website, the metrics include recording a 14-day decline in both net hospitalizations and hospital deaths and a 30 percent share of both total hospital beds and intensive care unit beds available, among other metrics.

Nationwide, New York has the highest number of confirmed cases with more than 340,000 and more than 27,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Delaware Gov. John Carney announced Thursday lockdown restrictions on beaches and community pools will be lifted the evening of May 22 with social distancing guidelines still in place.

From Friday, ice cream shops and trucks may reopen for business, the Democratic governor said.

"Summer at the beach and the pool is a huge part of life for so many Delawareans," he said in a statement. "As we ease our way into a new normal, we're trying to find ways for Delawareans to enjoy the outdoors and the company of their families."

For out-of-state beachgoers, the mandatory 14-day quarantine period will still be active, he said, adding, residents must maintain at least 6 feet distance from others outdoors and face coverings must be worn on the boardwalk and they are encouraged at the beach.

According to the Delaware Divison of Public Health, the state has recorded more than 7,200 cases of COVID-19 and 260 deaths.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an Executive Order reopening beaches, boardwalks, lakes and lakeshores for Friday of the Memorial Day weekend.

"Memorial Day weekend is still more than a week away, but the data tells us we can make this announcement now," he said during a press conference.

Social distancing will still be required and physical interactions are to be limited, the governor's office said in a statement.

With more than 140,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, New Jersey is the second hardest-hit state in the country.