The quake's epicenter was located in in Tonopah, Nev., and was felt as far away as Salt Lake City and San Francisco. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

May 15 (UPI) -- A strong magnitude-6.5 earthquake hit west-central Nevada early Friday and was felt as far away as Northern California and Utah, the Nevada Seismological Lab said.

The agency said the quake's epicenter was recorded near Tonopah, Nev., which is about 150 miles southeast of Reno and 190 miles northwest of Las Vegas, just after 4 a.m. It was followed by at least six sizable aftershocks, including one with a magnitude of 5.1 about 20 minutes after the main quake.

The earthquake was measured at a depth 4.7 miles, the lab said, and initially registered a magnitude of 6.4.

The U.S. Geological Survey received reports of the quake being felt as far west as California's Central Valley, Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area, and as far east as Salt Lake City -- which was shaken by a strong magnitude-5.7 earthquake and several aftershocks in March.

In Sacramento, the shaking was strong enough to make the lights sway at the studio of KXTV-TV.

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries.