May 15 (UPI) -- Big box retailer JC Penney said in a federal filing it's made a $17 million interest payment amid reports that the company is preparing for bankruptcy.

In its Securities and Exchange Commission filing, JC Penney said the interest payment was due last week but has been made inside a grace period of five business days.

"The company had entered into such grace period in order to evaluate certain strategic alternatives, none of which have been implemented at this time and which continue to be considered," JC Penney wrote in the filing.

JC Penney also said its current financial status is at "known and unknown risk" partly due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is "out of the company's control."

"Those risks and uncertainties include ... the potential outcome of the company's evaluation of strategic alternatives and the company's debt levels, liquidity and ability to access financing sources and capital markets, in particular as the company manages its business through the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions and uncertainties in the general economic and business environment," the filing states.

JC Penney skipped a $12 million interest payment last month, beginning a 30-day grace period that expired Friday.

CNBC and USA Today reported Friday the retailer is mulling bankruptcy, and a report by The Wall Street Journal last month said JC Penney was in "advanced" bankruptcy talks.

The company announced in January it planned to close 33 stores in a move that would save $65 million annually.