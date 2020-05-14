MoveOn.org stages a protest on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to call attention to the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

MoveOn.org stages a protest on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to call attention to the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

MoveOn.org stages a protest on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to call attention to the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

MoveOn.org stages a protest on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to call attention to the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- The former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a top vaccines expert, will testify in a House hearing Thursday to discuss the United States' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Rick Bright will appear remotely before a subcommittee of the House energy and commerce committee at 10 a.m. EDT. He is expected to discuss the federal response, as well as his removal from the federal post tasked with developing vaccines and other medical countermeasures.

"While it is terrifying to acknowledge the extent of the challenge that we currently confront, the undeniable fact is there will be a resurgence of the COVID-19 this fall, greatly compounding the challenges of seasonal influenza and putting an unprecedented strain on our healthcare system," Bright wrote in prepared testimony that was submitted to the committee.

"Without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be the darkest winter in modern history."

Bright, who'd filed a whistle-blower complaint, was transferred from his role as BARDA chief to a job at the National Institutes of Health last month.

In his testimony, Bright says his reassignment occurred after he resisted efforts by the administration to make "potentially and harmful drugs widely available," including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, both of which were promoted by President Donald Trump in the fight against the coronavirus.

Bright's testimony states that the Health and Human Services Department was dismissive of his "dire predictions" about the potential impact of an outbreak and was unwilling to act in response to his urging that the United States ramp up production of face masks, respirators and other critical supplies.

RELATED Senate questions tech executives on broadband access amid pandemic

Bright plans to testify that it's "painfully clear" the Trump administration was not properly prepared to handle the pandemic, according to his written testimony.

"We missed early warning signals and we forgot important pages from our pandemic playbook," he wrote.

Bright's testimony says he recommends a plan to increase public education about the importance of hand-washing, social distancing, appropriate face coverings, ramping up production and distribution of essential equipment and a national testing strategy.

"Most Americans want the same thing -- a return to normal," he wrote. "The normal of 2019 is not going to return, but we all have an opportunity to shape the new normal of 2020 and beyond."