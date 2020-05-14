Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., attends a hearing Tuesday on Capitol Hill to hear testimony from members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Photo by Win McNamee/UPI/Pool | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- FBI agents have seized a cellphone from North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr as part of an investigation into his selling personal stock ahead of the coronavirus crisis, according to multiple news reports.

Burr sold shares in dozens of different transactions in the middle of February around the same time his Senate intelligence committee was receiving daily coronavirus briefings.

The sales occurred about a week before the U.S. stock market began to see heavy losses related to the pandemic.

The Justice Department is trying to determine whether Burr violated any possible insider trading laws with his selloff.

The Los Angeles Times, NBC News and CBS News reported that the FBI confiscated Burr's cellphone this week as part of the inquiry.

The stocks had represented more than $1 million worth of Burr's holdings.

Burr has said he won't run for re-election when his current term expires in January 2023.