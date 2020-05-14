Expert calls hopes for COVID-19 vaccine within year 'optimistic'
By
Daniel Uria & Don Jacobson
Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifies Thursday before the House energy and commerce subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Prestige Ameritech Executive Vice President Mike Bowen testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifies Thursday before the House energy and commerce subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Subommittee Chair Anna Eshoo delivers opening remarks Thursday during a House energy and commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifies Thursday before the House energy and commerce subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., puts on a pair of protective glovers prior to a hearing Thursday featuring testimony from Dr. Richard Bright. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifies Thursday before the House energy and commerce subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifies Thursday before the House energy and commerce subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Chairman Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., questions Dr. Richard Bright Thursday during a hearing of the House energy and commerce subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI/Pool | License Photo
May 14 (UPI) -- Vaccines expert Dr. Rick Bright warned in congressional testimony Thursday the administration's hopes of developing and deploying a vaccine against COVID-19 within 18 months are likely too optimistic.
Appearing before a hearing of the subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Bright said hopes of having a vaccine within an 18-month time frame assumes "everything goes perfectly."
"We've never seen everything go perfectly."
He added that even if a vaccine were perfected by then, "We need to have a strategy and plan in place now to make sure that we cannot only fill that vaccine, make it, distribute it, but administer it in a fair and equitable plan.
"We do not have that yet, and it is a significant concern," he said.
President Donald Trumpsaid in a television interview Thursday he believed "we will have a vaccine by the end of the year" and that the U.S. military could be tapped to help distribute it quickly.
Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, was removed last month from the federal post that's tasked with developing vaccines and other medical countermeasures. He was transferred to a job at the National Institutes of Health. BARDA is an office of the Department of Health and Human Services.
He said Americans face "the darkest winter in modern history" if proper preparations aren't taken to avert a future resurgence of the coronavirus disease, asserting that time is running out to prevent a potentially catastrophic rise in the number of COVID-19 cases this fall and winter.
"Our window of opportunity is closing," he said in his opening remarks. "If we fail to improve our response now, based on science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged.
"There will likely be a resurgence of COVID-19 this fall that will be greatly compounded by the challenges of seasonal influenza. Without better planning, 2020 could be darkest winter in modern history."
Bright also said Americans "deserve the truth" about the federal response to the health crisis and asked that scientists be allowed to speak "without fear of retribution."
"We need to be truthful with the American people. Americans deserve the truth," he said. "The truth must be based on science. We have the world's greatest scientists. Let us lead."
Bright filed a whistle-blower complaint concerning his removal from BARDA and said it occurred after he resisted Trump administration efforts to make potentially harmful drugs -- including chloroquine, which was promoted early in the crisis by Trump -- widely available as a coronavirus treatment.
He said the HHS was dismissive of his "dire predictions" about the potential impact of an outbreak and was unwilling to act on his recommendation that the United States ramp up production of face masks, respirators and other critical supplies.
Trump attacked Bright on Twitter, calling him "not liked or respected" and labeling him a "disgruntled employee."
The HHS issued a statement saying Bright "has not yet shown up for work, but continues to collect his $285,010 salary, while using his taxpayer-funded medical leave to work with partisan attorneys who are politicizing the response to COVID-19."
Thursday's hearing began with a moment of silence to honor more than 80,000 Americans who have died since the start of the health crisis. Subcommittee Chairwoman Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., called the administration's response "inept, ineffective and extremely late."
"We are the greatest country on earth and yet we have the most cases and the most deaths from COVID-19 of any nation in the world," Eshoo said.
Eshoo said Bright's whistle-blower report is one of the "most specific" and "troubling" she's ever seen.
"We can't have a system where the government fires those who get it right and reward those who get it completely wrong," she said.
Bright said the federal government still needs to assemble a comprehensive strategy that encompasses nationwide contact tracing, increased testing and a vaccine.
"With proper leadership and collaboration across government, with the best science leading the way, we can devise a comprehensive strategy," he said. "We can devise a plan that includes all Americans and help them help us guide us through this pandemic."
Michael Bowen, executive vice president of surgical mask manufacturer Prestige Ameritech, also testified on Thursday that in 2004, major domestic mask sellers in the United States switched from selling domestically made masks to selling masks imported from foreign nations.
Bowen said Prestige Ameritech identified this shift as a national security risk in 2006.
Under questioning from Eshoo, Bowen said he has increased his production of masks from 75,000 a month to 2 million a month after HHS accepted his offer to produce masks in response to the pandemic and will double that production to 4 million per month within about 40 days.
He added he had the capacity to produce an additional 7 million N95 respirators per month but said this level of production would require at least three to four months and 100 additional workers.
Bowen said he feared that hiring that many employees without at least a one-year contract from the U.S. government could lead to a similar situation that the company faced during the H1N1 outbreak during which he increased hiring to meet government needs but had to lay off 150 people after the government no longer purchased from the company.
"America has a weakness for low prices," he said.
In his testimony, Bowen also said that Bright and previous BARDA directors, Robin Robinson and Richard Hatchett, were helpful and encouraged him to "continue warning people about the mask supply."
He also confirmed that he sent emails to Bright included in his whistle-blower complaint warning of a shortage of masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 pandemic alters life in New York City
A woman wears a protective mask as she walks by Federal Hall near the New York Stock Exchange, which remains closed, on Wall Street in New York City on May 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk by the statue of George Washington at Federal Hall on Wall Street. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Participants hold candles as nurses, elected officials and community members gather to commemorate the final day of Nurses Week with a vigil in Yonkers, N.Y., on May 12. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A participant of the vigil dressed as Supergirl listens to speakers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The vigil honored healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic, celebrated survivors, and mourned those who died. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A man dressed as Batman attends the vigil. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A tribute to healthcare workers hangs outside the entrance of Lenox Health Greenwich Village emergency room in New York City on May 11. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrian and automobile traffic on Seventh Avenue remains scarce in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A woman wears a protective face mask as she jogs in Hoboken, N.J., with a view of the Empire State Building, Hudson Yards and the Manhattan skyline on May 10. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kathy Ross of New Jersey waves to her her son who is onboard one of the vintage WWII aircraft as they fly over over the Hudson River as part of a celebration for the 75th anniversary of VE Day, which signaled the end of World War II on May 8. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A full moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty on May 7. The "Flower Moon" Supermoon is the last full Supermoon of 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
JetBlue honors healthcare workers with a special low-altitude flyover salute above New York City on May 7. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Police Department officers escort homeless and other people off the trains on May 6. For the first time in the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's history, officials are halting regularly scheduled overnight service so trains can be disinfected. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the MTA will suspend trains between 1 and 5 a.m. to deep-clean the system every 24 hours. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers wait to enter a Costco Wholesale store on a line that extends for three long city blocks in New York City on May 5. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Statue of Liberty stands behind refrigeration trucks that are being used as part of a temporary morgue for those who died of coronavirus in New York City on May 5. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
People enjoy 70-degree temperatures on the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City on May 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at his daily coronavirus news conference in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The USNS Comfort departs makes its way past the Statue of Liberty on the Hudson River as it departs New York City on April 30. The floating hospital arrived at the end of March to relieve pressure on hospitals overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Its service is no longer needed. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in formation over One World Trade Center and the Manhattan skyline in New York City on April 28. A formation of Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds honored first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic by flying over New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A man walks along a stopped train as pedestrian traffic remains scarce at Grand Central Station Terminal in New York City on April 27. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A commuter approaches an empty staircase at Grand Central Station. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pigeons walk around the grounds devoid of commuter and pedestrian traffic at Grand Central Station. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Six-year-old ballet student Allegra Madison in her home follows the instruction of her ballet teacher via an online dance class delivered by the Third Street Music School in New York City on April 23. Since schools remain closed due to COVID-19 rehearsals and in-person music and dance lessons have been moved to the Internet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A building across the East River from Manhattan known as the One South First (1S1) lights its windows in the shape of a heart for Earth Day amid the pandemic on April 22. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A protester holds a sign standing in front T & S Live Poultry as PETA holds a protest urging closures to live-animal markets in order to stop animal-borne diseases from spreading in New York City on April 21. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A discarded face mask lies on a sidewalk. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Four men applaud and make noise as they stand on the roof of a building in Manhattan for the 7 p.m. salute to medical staff and essential workers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A woman and child wear protective face masks outside the New York Stock Exchange on April 20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A pedestrian crosses Seventh Avenue in a near empty Times Square on April 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A woman wearing a protective face mask closes her eyes and lifts her chin up as she walks in Times Square. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A couple holds hands wearing gloves as they walk together in Times Square. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians wear protective face masks as they walk by a garden of tulips near the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox church on Easter Sunday of Orthodox Easter weekend on April 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Healthcare workers from NYU Langone hospital and pedestrians applaud for New York firefighters and police officers to show their gratitude to medical staff and essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic on April 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A healthcare worker embraces a man wearing a New York Yankees jacket outside NYU Langone hospital. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Healthcare workers from NYU Langone hospital applaud outside the hospital. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A healthcare worker consults with a patients who arrives to be tested for coronavirus in Yonkers, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A man rides a bicycle on a quiet Brooklyn Bridge at the end of the day on April 15. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A backhoe is parked on Hart Island in New York City. For almost two centuries, the city has used Hart Island as a place where unclaimed bodies can be buried and laid to rest. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, burials there have increased. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A woman bangs a pot as a noisemaker to salute healthcare workers in New York City on April 14. Every evening at 7 p.m., residents open their windows to cheer them. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Paramedics and other emergency medical workers from around the country assemble for a meeting among ambulances at Fort Totten Park in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Healthcare workers from around the country assemble for a meeting. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A pedestrian wearing protective face mask crosses an intersection near Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
People wait in line for food wearing protective face masks while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to workers at The Campaign Against Hunger food pantry on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
De Blasio gives a thumbs-up to workers at the food pantry. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Church pews are empty of parishioners while Cardinal Timothy Dolan offers Easter Sunday Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
One World Trade Center is lit in in blue to honor hospital workers and first responders fighting COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A woman walks in Times Square wearing protective goggles, latex gloves and a face mask on April 7. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A healthcare worker takes a break outside the hospital on April 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hila Revilla of Queens sobs as workers from the The Humane Society of New York take her 17-year-old dog Bambi to be euthanized on April 3. Revilla was not allowed inside the building and had to say her final goodbye on the 59th Street sidewalk. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk by the Apollo Theater marquee in Harlem on April 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A woman walks a dog in Central Park where a field hospital is ready to take in sick patients on April 1. The tents are located along the East Meadow near Mount Sinai Hospital and are being used as an overflow medical center. They were erected in 48 hours by the non-profit charity Samaritan's Purse. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Empire State Building is lit in the red and white colors of the Red Cross intended to honor emergency workers on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A body wrapped in red fabric is rolled to a hearse by medical workers wearing protective masks, equipment and garments as protection from COVID-19 contamination at Brooklyn Hospital Center on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The USNS Comfort Navy ship moves along the Hudson River and the Manhattan Skyline on route to dock on March 30. The floating hospital aims to relieve pressure on other facilities overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Newly erected hospital rooms are sectioned off with white curtains after Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks with the New York National Guard at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 27. The Javits Center is setting up to be turned into field hospitals to test and possibly treat cases of COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cuomo speaks with the New York National Guard at the convention center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk in an uncrowded Central Park on March 26. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A trader puts on his vest on an empty floor at the New York Stock Exchange after the closing bell on Wall Street on March 20. The NYSE moved temporarily to fully electronic trading on March 23 due to the pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Elevator buttons are covered in what appear to be cleaning agent in a Manhattan apartment building on March 18. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Workers in protective suits wait for the arrival of patients at New York state's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Purple ribbons hang outside the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue on March 10. A one-mile containment zone around New Rochelle in Westchester County was set up after early cases of the coronavirus were traced there. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo