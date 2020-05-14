The New York Stock Exchange is seen Wednesday on Wall Street in New York City. The Dow has yet to close with any gains so far this week. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks declined again on Wall Street Thursday to extend this week's losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 370 points about an hour after the opening bell. The S&P 500 was down about 40 points and the Nasdaq was off about 120.

The Dow fell on Wednesday by 516 points and has yet to close with gains this week, after a strong performance last week. Going into Thursday, the bellwether U.S. index has lost about 1,100 points for the week.

Influencing the markets on Thursday was another weekly report from the Labor Department that said another 3 million U.S. workers have filed new unemployment claims. More than 36 million have now filed claims over the past eight weeks.