The Dow has yet to close with any gains so far this week.

May 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks declined on Wall Street early Thursday before recovering amid a new report of unemployment figures in the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 400 points but subsequently clawed back the losses. By 1 p.m., the bellwether index was slightly in positive territory. The S&P 500 was down about 10 points and the Nasdaq was off about 70.

The Dow fell on Wednesday by 516 points and has yet to close with gains this week, after a strong performance last week. Going into Thursday, the index had lost about 1,100 points for the week.

Influencing the markets on Thursday was a weekly report from the Labor Department that said another 3 million U.S. workers have filed new unemployment claims. More than 36 million have now filed claims over the past eight weeks.