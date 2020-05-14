The CDC on Thursday released guidelines or workplaces, schools, childcare facilities, retailers, restaurants, bars and other businesses to reopen following restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released new guidance for businesses, childcare centers and schools to reopen following the lifting of restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a series of flowcharts, the CDC recommended that all businesses and childcare facilities ensure their reopening will be consistent with applicable orders within their state and that they have the capacity to protect employees at higher risk of severe illness as well as children and the elderly.

The agency also recommends intensifying cleaning, sanitization and disinfection, implementing social distancing procedures and training all employees on health and safety protocols.

Further, all institutions are encouraged to set up procedures to check for signs and symptoms of the coronavirus, encourage anyone who is sick to stay home, monitor absences of employees and students and be prepared to consult with health authorities if cases at their facility increase.

The new guidance comes as governors throughout the country have implemented various measures to reopen portions of their economies with Maryland, Virginia and Wyoming unveiling plans to do so this weekend.

New Mexico on Thursday extended its stay-at-home order through May 31 but made modifications allowing many retail businesses to open at limited capacity, while protests against a stay-at-home order in Michigan continued.

Wisconsin's Supreme court on Wednesday, overturned the state's stay-at-home order, lifting restrictions on businesses but keeping schools closed until the fall.