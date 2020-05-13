New York City's Times Square appears a virtual ghost town on Monday with little foot and vehicle traffic due to ongoing restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks fell after the opening bell on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. government may need to throw more help at the coronavirus crisis.

In prepared remarks for a webcast with the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Powell said more policy efforts might be needed to pull the U.S. economy out of the downturn that's so far cost more than 30 million U.S. workers their jobs.

"While the economic response has been both timely and appropriately large, it may not be the final chapter, given that the path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks," Powell wrote in the remarks.

Powell didn't specify exactly which additional measures might help, but he indicated that it includes more financial support from Congress. He also said the Fed will not consider negative interest rates.

RELATED Virgin Group to sell shares of space venture to aid travel business

"For now it's not something that we're considering."

"The scope and speed of this downturn are without modern precedent, significantly worse than any recession since World War II," he added. "We are seeing a severe decline in economic activity and in employment, and already the job gains of the past decade have been erased."

The Federal Reserve has already taken a number of actions to stem the negative impact of the health crisis, convening multiple emergency sessions that lifted certain regulations to stimulate growth and cut key interest rates to near zero.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 500 points by noon Wednesday, a day after it shed 457. The bellwether index has yet to close with gains this week after a strong showing last week.

The S&P 500 had dropped more than 50 points and the Nasdaq was down 160 points by mid-Wednesday. The Nasdaq on Monday closed out six straight days of gains before falling 2 percent Tuesday.

On Tuesday, House Democrats unveiled a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package, the HEROES Act, which the chamber will vote on Friday. The 1,800-page proposal includes money for state and local governments, rent and mortgage relief, hazard pay for front-line workers and funds to aid mail-in voting programs.