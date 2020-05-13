Paul Manafort arrives at federal court in Washington, D.C., on June 15, 2018, to face charges of witness tampering. He was ultimately convicted and sent to prison in Pennsylvania. File Photo Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Paul Manafort, the former manager of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, was transferred from prison in Pennsylvania on Wednesday to serve the rest of his seven-year sentence at home in Virginia.

Attorney Kevin Downing had previously made requests for Manafort to serve out the term in home confinement, arguing the COVID-19 pandemic is a threat to his health behind bars.

His release early Wednesday from prison in western Pennsylvania was reported by CBS News, ABC News and CNN.

Manafort, 71, will remain in home confinement at his home in northern Virginia.

The former campaign manager had been imprisoned at the low-security federal prison in Loretto, Pa., since his sentencing last year on tax and bank fraud charges -- stemming from two cases spawned by the Justice Department's lengthy Russia investigation.

Downing wrote authorities last month expressing concern that Manafort was vulnerable to the coronavirus disease because he has a heart condition and bronchitis and had recently recovered from the flu. Health experts say COVID-19 is particularly harmful for persons with underlying conditions.

Manafort was hospitalized for several days in December after a "cardiac event" and spent time recovering at a Pennsylvania hospital. In March, the health crisis prompted U.S. Attorney General William Barr to order the Bureau of Prisons to grant home confinement to non-violent inmates who pose little threat of committing new crimes.