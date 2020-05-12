Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., removes her mask during a hearing Tuesday of the Senate health, education, labor and pensions committee on Capitol Hill. The committee heard remote testimony from members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on how to safely reopen the United States. Photo by Win McNamee/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C., Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, attend a virtual hearing Tuesday of the Senate health, education, labor and pensions committee on Capitol Hill. The committee heard remote testimony from members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on how to safely reopen the United States. Photo by Win McNamee/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., elbow bump at the start of Tuesday's committee hearing on Capitol Hill. The committee heard remote testimony from members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on how to safely reopen the United States. Photo by Win McNamee/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies remotely on Tuesday during a hearing of the Senate health, education, labor and pensions committee on Capitol Hill. Photo by Win McNamee/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Committee Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander speaks Tuesday during the virtual hearing on Capitol Hill. The committee heard remote testimony from members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on how to safely reopen the United States. Photo by Win McNamee/UPI/Pool | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force testified remotely before the a Senate committee Tuesday, during which the nation's top expert on infectious diseases warned states against reopening too soon amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told the health, education, labor and pensions committee he would be concerned about reopening before seeing a steady decline in cases.

Fauci said governments shouldn't "jump over" various check points and "prematurely open."

Committee Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander began the virtual hearing by calling for millions of new tests from "new technologies" as the best way to get ahead of the crisis. He also urged senators to avoid "finger-pointing" and noted, "Even the experts underestimated COVID-19."

The hearing is Senate Democrats' first opportunity since March to question the leaders about the federal response led by President Donald Trump, who has pushed for economies to reopen.

Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the panel's top Democrat, called the administration's response "a disaster."

"The Trump administration's response to this public health emergency so far has been a disaster on its own," she said in her opening statement, criticizing delays and "political interference" in the procurement of medical equipment.

Murray said the American public isn't able to hear the truth from Trump.

"Lives are at stake," she said. "The president is not telling the truth."

Fauci limited his opening statement to an assessment of possible vaccines now being worked on by medical researchers.

"We have many candidates and hope to have multiple winners," he said.

Fauci also expressed doubt that there will be a vaccine for COVID-19 that will allow students to return to campuses in the fall, calling the idea "a bridge too far."

Many states have already started to loosen restrictions and more will do so in the coming days and weeks.

Also testifying Tuesday is Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services.