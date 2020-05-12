National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci briefs reporters on April 16 to detail guidelines for reopening the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, including the nation's top infectious diseases expert, will testify remotely for the Senate Tuesday about the federal response to the pandemic.

The panel -- which includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health -- will testify via teleconference for the Senate health, education, labor and pension committee, beginning at 10 a.m. EDT.

Fauci is expected to caution the panel about fully re-opening the U.S. economy too quickly.

"If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country," Fauci wrote late Monday in an email to The New York Times. "This will not only result in needless suffering and death but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal."

The hearing will be Democrats' first opportunity since March to question the leaders about the federal response led by President Donald Trump, who has pushed for economies to reopen.

"The fact of the matter is, President Trump has been more focused on fighting against the truth, than fighting this virus -- and Americans have sadly paid the price," Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the panel's top Democrat, is expected to say in her opening statement.

Many states have already started to loosen restrictions and more will do so in the coming days and weeks.

Also testifying Tuesday is Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services.