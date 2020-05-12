May 12 (UPI) -- The governors of Louisiana, South Carolina and Wisconsin have announced certain businesses will reopen this week.

In Louisiana, residents will be able to leave their homes and visit restaurants, theaters, casinos and the like from Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

During a press conference Monday, Edwards announced that Louisiana will move to Phase One of the White House's gradual reopening plan starting Friday, stating he will not be re-extending the state's stay-at-home order first issued on March 23.

"Because of the stay-at-home order, Louisianans were able to dramatically improve our trajectory, reduce the number of new cases, keep our healthcare system from being overrun and save lives," he said.

Edwards explained the move was being taken following consultations with health experts and leaders of industry and they feel "confident" with lifting the order.

He cautioned that despite the order expiring this week, residents will still be encouraged to stay home, especially those at higher risk of suffering from severe COVID-19 symptoms if they contract the virus. When out, practice good hygiene, wear face coverings and maintain at least six feet of social distance, he said.

With more than 2,240 deaths attributed to the virus and nearly 32,000 infected patients, Louisiana per capita is one of the hardest-hit states by the virus, forcing Edwards to extend the stay-at-home order twice before.

Details of the plan will be unveiled Thursday elaborating on which non-essential businesses can open though they will be limited to 25 percent occupancy. Churches will also have to follow this rule and those who deal with the public must wear face coverings.

Tattoo parlors, carnivals, amusement parks arcades and bars and breweries without food permits will remain closed, the governor's office said.

Though the order will be expiring, Edwards warned if there is an increase in cases restrictions may be tightened.

"Our lives will not go back to normal for some time," he said. "I know this has been a trying time for our people, our churches and our businesses, and I am truly grateful for the continued adherence to mitigation measures designed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives."

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster announced additional businesses would be able to open next week after restaurants opened Monday with limited dine-in service.

"This virus still presents a serious threat to South Carolinians, but I have faith in the people of our state and their ability to act responsibly and in the best interest of the communities they live in," he said in a tweet.

So-called close-contact services, such as barbershops, hair salons, athletic facilities and tattoo and massage parlors will be able to open from May 18, he said.

The announcement came as the state's department of health recorded 140 new cases of the virus and 15 additional deaths for a total of 7,792 infections and 346 fatalities.

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order allowing almost all retail stores to open, effective immediately.

The measure alters the state's so-called safer-at-home order Evers issued March 24, requiring residents to shelter in place permitting them to leave home under limited circumstances.

The order Monday states all standalone and strip-mall retail stores can offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time while maintaining social distancing practices.

"This is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin's business owners to safely get back to work and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local spots," Evers said in a statement. "Both customers and workers need to be confident in their safety, so we need everyone to be diligent in following best safety practices so we can continue to move our state forward while keeping our neighbors, families and communities safe and healthy."

Last month, the Democratic governor extended the safer-at-home order until May 26, attracting the ire of Wisconsin Republicans who have sued Evers to block the move.

According to its Department of Health, Wisconsin has 10,418 confirmed infections and 409 deaths attributed to the virus.

With more than 1.3 million infections and 81,000 deaths, the United States is by far the worst affected country by the coronavirus, with New York, New Jersey and Illinois the top three states in terms of cases, according to data collected by worldometer.info

Among the states, Louisiana is No. 13 in cases, Wisconsin is No. 25 and South Carolina is No. 30.