Then-Vice President Joe Biden reacts to the crowd on day three of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pa., on July 27, 2016. Democratic organizers will vote Tuesday on a resolution allowing delegates to nominate the party's presidential candidate remotely at this year's convention in Milwaukee.

May 12 (UPI) -- A panel of the Democratic National Committee will vote Tuesday on a resolution that would allow delegates to participate remotely at the nominating convention this summer.

The measure will be considered by the DNC's rules and bylaws committee, and is the first time party leaders will look at an alternative to staging the traditional convention.

The Democratic National Convention, scheduled for Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee, was originally set for July but the party postponed it by a month due to the health crisis.

If passed, the measure will go before the full DNC and its final decision will be made in the coming weeks.

Former Vice President Joe Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee when Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders exited the race in March. Biden said last month Democrats may have to settle for a "virtual convention."

If the party approves the resolution, a small group of Democratic leaders could meet in Milwaukee while most of the 5,000 voting delegates attend remotely.

The new rules would also grant organizers wide latitude to alter arrangements to stay in compliance with changing health safety conditions.

The Republican National Convention, scheduled for Charlotte, N.C., in late August, is still planned as a full-scale event.