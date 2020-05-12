Former Boeing CEO Kevin G. McAllister (L) speaks at the 53rd Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, France, on June 18, 2019. McAllister was replaced as CEO by Dave Calhoun in October. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Boeing said Tuesday in April it lost more than 100 orders for its 737 Max jetliner, won no new orders and delivered just six aircraft, as it now tries to recover from heavy damage from two different fronts.

The aviation giant said customers canceled orders for 108 Max airliners and downgraded agreements for another 101 of the planes, which have now been grounded worldwide for 14 months. Boeing said its order book fell in April to under 5,000 for the first time in seven years.

Boeing has been suffering financially since its Max fleet was grounded in March 2019 due to trouble with the model's automated flight software. It now must also deal with severe industry fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the six deliveries the company made in April, four were 787 Dreamliners.

Earlier Tuesday, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told CNBC the coronavirus crisis could ultimately put a major U.S. carrier out of business.

U.S. airlines started receiving part of $25 billion in federal grants and loans last month that prohibit them from making layoffs or cutting employees' pay until Oct. 1.

"You know, something will happen when September comes around," Calhoun said.

Despite the mounting challenges, Calhoun said last week he's confident Boeing will again start building the 737 Max jets sometime this month.

"The airplane is in great shape," Calhoun told Fox Business. "I'm confident we will start our [assembly] line again this month.

About 450 Max jetliners are awaiting regulatory approval. Calhoun said, however, he doesn't foresee Boeing giving up long-term market share to rival Airbus. He expects the airline market to normalize over time and Boeing to make all remaining deliveries.