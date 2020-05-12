Mourners carry the casket of Lori Gilbert Kaye at El Camino Cemetery in San Diego, Calif., on April 29, 2019. Kaye had been killed in a shooting attack at the Chabad of Poway Synagogue. File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- The Anti-Defamation League said in a report Tuesday the U.S. Jewish community in 2019 was the target of the greatest number of anti-Semitic incidents it's seen since the group began tracking them four decades ago.

The ADL said in the report 2,100 anti-Semitic acts last year that included assaults, vandalism and harassment. The number of incidents in its report represented an increase of 12 percent over 2018.

Last year's included deadly attacks in California, New Jersey and a machete attack in New York in December at the home of a Hasidic Jewish rabbi during a Hanukkah party.

"[2019] was a year of unprecedented anti-Semitic activity, a time when many Jewish communities across the country had direct encounters with hate," said CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt. "This contributed to a rising climate of anxiety and fear in our communities.

"We are committed to fighting back against this rising tide of hate and will double down on our work with elected leaders, schools and communities to end the cycle of hatred."

James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, said the report showed attacks in Ohio were down last year in a sharp contrast to many of the years that preceded.

"Over the last five years, our state has experienced a 150 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents of harassment, vandalism and/or assault," he said. "This is not a Jewish problem; it is an American problem. Americans need to come together to join the fight against anti-Semitism. If you witness anti-Semitism, say something, and report it."

RELATED World leaders gather in Israel for the World Holocaust Forum

The 2019 report found that incidents of anti-Semitic harassment increased 6 percent, vandalism increased 19 percent and assaults increased 56 percent.