The phony championship rings were found in a package from China headed for Chicago, authorities said. Photo courtesy CBP

May 11 (UPI) -- U.S. authorities said Monday agents have confiscated nearly three dozen counterfeit NFL championship rings in a shipment from overseas.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said the phony championship rings were intercepted on April 27 when screeners noticed inconsistencies inside a package from China that was on its way to Chicago.

The customs declaration listed a ring valued at $10, but when officers opened the package they found 35 counterfeit Super Bowl rings inside. Officials said they'd be worth about $350,000 if they were genuine NFL championship rings.

Officials declared the rings counterfeit due to "poor quality, poor packaging and low value," the agency said.

The rings denoted NFL Championships and Super Bowls won by the New York Jets, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos.

CBP said scam artists are trying to capitalize on the popularity of sports memorabilia right now while all sports are on coronavirus hiatus.

"Preventing counterfeit items from entering the United States is crucial to protecting consumers and our nation's economy," Acting CBP Assistant Area Port Director Ralph Piccirilli said. "This most recent intercept of counterfeit NFL rings is a great example of how our CBP officers stand ready to serve the United States in support the CBP mission as the world battles this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic."