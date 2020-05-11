U.S. stocks were affected Monday by some concern about reopening the economy too soon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- After making strong gains last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed a couple hundred points to open the trading week, but rebounded to erase the losses by early Monday afternoon.

The Dow was down more than 200 points early but recovered to remain largely flat by 1 p.m. EDT. At the market close on Friday, the bellwether U.S. index was up 455 points.

The S&P 500 was down early but recovered and was up about 10 points early Monday afternoon. The Nasdaq was up about 60 points, buoyed by the continued strength of tech stocks.

Experts say stocks were affected by concerns about reopening the U.S. economy too soon amid the coronavirus crisis. Officials in Wuhan, China, said Monday a new cluster of cases has been recorded there. Wuhan was the original epicenter of the outbreak.