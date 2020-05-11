Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives an update to reporters on the statewide response to the coronavirus in Belleville, Ill., on March 1. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Chicago staff will be working from home after a senior staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Monday.

An asymptomatic staff member tested positive late last week and had been in close contact with Pritzker and other staff members, his office said. Pritzker tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

"Approximately 20 staff members have been regularly reporting in person to work in the James R. Thompson Center during this crisis, while the remainder of governor's office staff work from home," a statement from Pritzker's office said.

"Staff members have followed all [Illinois Department of Public Health] safety protocols, including daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing and strict hygiene procedures. The office will undergo deep cleaning, and staff are monitoring themselves for symptoms," the statement said.

State Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who is the point person for Illinois' COVID-19 response, is among the staff members staying home.

Another person on Pritzker's Chicago office staff tested positive for the coronavirus last month. Pritzker at the time said he did not have "regular, close contact" with that staffer, who became ill in late March.

Pritzker said Sunday he is pushing the state to reach 64,000 returned tests per day to relax shelter-in-place restrictions further.