U.S. stocks were affected Monday by some concern about reopening the economy too soon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- After making strong gains last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed a couple hundred points to open the trading week on Monday.

The Dow was down 200 points by 11:30 a.m. EDT. At the market close on Friday, the bellwether U.S. index was up 455 points.

The S&P 500 was down about 10 points and the Nasdaq was up about 20 in early trading, buoyed by the continued strength of tech stocks.

Experts say stocks were affected by concerns about reopening the U.S. economy too soon amid the coronavirus crisis. Officials in Wuhan, China, said Monday a new cluster of cases has been recorded there. Wuhan was the original epicenter of the outbreak.