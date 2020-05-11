An Amtrak Acela train is pictured in Philadelphia, Pa., on May 18, 2015. Amtrak said it's planning to resume Acela service in the Northeast beginning in June. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Passengers on Amtrak trains and rail service in Los Angeles are now required to begin wearing face coverings, in compliance with new policy that took effect Monday.

Amtrak said last week it would begin requiring the face coverings as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Passengers riding on any Amtrak train or thruway bus and everyone at Amtrak stations must now comply with the mandate.

The edict is one of several coronavirus-related measures introduced recently by Amtrak. It's taking only limited bookings to maintain physical distancing onboard it trains and will now accept only cashless payments.

The carrier's busiest stations will now feature signage about maintaining safe distances in waiting rooms and ticketing offices and clear protective barriers have been placed at stations where there are none.

Also beginning Monday, riders on all Los Angeles Metro trains and buses are required to wear face coverings.

"We want transit to be as safe as possible," the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority said. "And we want our riders and employees to feel safe."

Similar requirements are already in place at many transit systems nationwide, including the state of Maryland, San Diego and St. Louis.

Amtrak said it's also preparing to relaunch the popular Acela high-speed train service in the Northeast Corridor, beginning June 1.

The carrier has continued operating some routes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but suspended the Acela in March due to a decline in demand. The Acela provides high-speed service between Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Amtrak said the route will restart under a modified schedule, which will include roundtrip service on three weekdays and two additional trips for regional service in the Northeast.