May 10 (UPI) -- A man was killed in a shark attack while surfing at a beach in northern California, officials said.

California State Parks said the attack took place at Manresa State Beach at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"A 26-year-old male was surfing when he was attacked by an unknown shark species. The victim was pronounced dead on scene," the agency said.

The coroner's office identified the victim as Ben Kelly.

As part of State Perks protocol, the water one mile south and north of the incident will be closed for five days until Thursday, May 14.

Signs warning beachgoers of the attacks have also been posted on access points and beach entrances within a 1-mile radius of the attack.