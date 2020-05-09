Shoppers make their selections at one of the many wholesalers allowed to open in the downtown Los Angeles Flower District on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered two Sioux tribes to take down highway checkpoints designed to curb the coronavirus on tribal lands as the U.S. death toll from the virus hit 77,000.

Noem sent letters Friday to Chairman Harold Frazier of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and President Bear Runner of the Ogala Sioux Tribe, the governor's office said in a statement. Both letters said that the checkpoints must be removed within 48 hours or they could risk legal action.

"We are strongest when we work together; this includes our battle against COVID-19," Noem said in the statement. "I request that the tribes immediately cease interfering with or regulating traffic on U.S. and state highways and remove all travel checkpoints."

On April 8, the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Indian Affairs issued a memorandum that said tribes can temporarily close or restrict access to tribal lands for public health and safety purposes during the COVID-19 pandemic

"The memo makes it clear that tribes must consult with the state of South Dakota and enter into an agreement with the state before closing or restricting travel on state or U.S. highways," according to the governor's office.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe initiated the checkpoints April 2 to stop out-of state-visitors and non-tribal members from spreading the coronavirus on tribal lands, the Journal reported.

South Dakota residents were given permission to pass through checkpoints, but others had to provide proof of tribal membership or residence on the reservation, the Rapid City Journal reported.

"We will not apologize for being an island of safety in a sea of uncertainty and death," Frazier said in a statement responding to Noem's letter.

Frazier further cited in his statement Article 16 of the 1868 Ft. Laramie treaty in response.

The treaty "stipulates and agrees that no white person or persons shall be permitted to settle upon or occupy any portion of the same; or without the consent of the Indians first had and obtained, to pass through the same," Frazier said.

"I absolutely agree that we need to work together during this time of crisis, however you continuing to interfere in our efforts to do what science and facts dictate seriously undermine our ability to protect everyone on the reservation," he added.

The Ogala Sioux Tribe initiated the checkpoints on their lands in mid-March to curb the spread of the virus.

"We'd be interested in sitting down to learn the legal, theoretical bases for aggressive assertions," said Chase Iron Eyes, a spokesman for the tribe's president, in response to the governor's letter. "They can sit down and talk with us like human beings, but they don't do that. They threaten us with violence or legal charges."

The South Dakota Department of Health has reported 3,144 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths from the virus. The department's demographics on race/ethnicity show that more than 150 cases -- or 5 percent -- are Native Americans.

Meanwhile, further south, the Navajo Nation is dealing with its own outbreak of the virus. There were 119 new cases Friday, with a total 2,876 cases and 96 deaths, according to a statement.

The nearby city of Gallup, N.M., also extended an emergency declaration through Sunday, which means businesses will continue to be closed, only two people may travel together in a car and residents should remain at home except for emergency meetings through Sunday.

Gallup is the county seat of McKinley County, which has about 4 percent of the state's population, but about 30 percent of the state's COVID-19 cases.

Last week New Mexico Gov. Michelle Grisham ordered all roads into and out of Gallup shut down due to the "uninhibited spread" of the virus there.

Police continue to enforce the emergency order and road closures.

New Mexico has 4,673 cases of COVID-19 and 181 deaths, according to the New York Times database. New York continues to lead the nation with 335,804 cases and 26,358 deaths.

Across the country, more than 1.28 million cases and more than 77,000 deaths have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University data.