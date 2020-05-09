May 9 (UPI) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered two Sioux tribes to take down highway checkpoints designed to curb the coronavirus on tribal lands as the U.S. death toll from the virus hit 77,000.
Noem sent letters Friday to Chairman Harold Frazier of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and President Bear Runner of the Ogala Sioux Tribe, the governor's office said in a statement. Both letters said that the checkpoints must be removed within 48 hours or they could risk legal action.
"We are strongest when we work together; this includes our battle against COVID-19," Noem said in the statement. "I request that the tribes immediately cease interfering with or regulating traffic on U.S. and state highways and remove all travel checkpoints."
On April 8, the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Indian Affairs issued a memorandum that said tribes can temporarily close or restrict access to tribal lands for public health and safety purposes during the COVID-19 pandemic
"The memo makes it clear that tribes must consult with the state of South Dakota and enter into an agreement with the state before closing or restricting travel on state or U.S. highways," according to the governor's office.
The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe initiated the checkpoints April 2 to stop out-of state-visitors and non-tribal members from spreading the coronavirus on tribal lands, the Journal reported.
South Dakota residents were given permission to pass through checkpoints, but others had to provide proof of tribal membership or residence on the reservation, the Rapid City Journal reported.
"We will not apologize for being an island of safety in a sea of uncertainty and death," Frazier said in a statement responding to Noem's letter.
Frazier further cited in his statement Article 16 of the 1868 Ft. Laramie treaty in response.
The treaty "stipulates and agrees that no white person or persons shall be permitted to settle upon or occupy any portion of the same; or without the consent of the Indians first had and obtained, to pass through the same," Frazier said.
"I absolutely agree that we need to work together during this time of crisis, however you continuing to interfere in our efforts to do what science and facts dictate seriously undermine our ability to protect everyone on the reservation," he added.
The Ogala Sioux Tribe initiated the checkpoints on their lands in mid-March to curb the spread of the virus.
"We'd be interested in sitting down to learn the legal, theoretical bases for aggressive assertions," said Chase Iron Eyes, a spokesman for the tribe's president, in response to the governor's letter. "They can sit down and talk with us like human beings, but they don't do that. They threaten us with violence or legal charges."
The South Dakota Department of Health has reported 3,144 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths from the virus. The department's demographics on race/ethnicity show that more than 150 cases -- or 5 percent -- are Native Americans.
Meanwhile, further south, the Navajo Nation is dealing with its own outbreak of the virus. There were 119 new cases Friday, with a total 2,876 cases and 96 deaths, according to a statement.
The nearby city of Gallup, N.M., also extended an emergency declaration through Sunday, which means businesses will continue to be closed, only two people may travel together in a car and residents should remain at home except for emergency meetings through Sunday.
Gallup is the county seat of McKinley County, which has about 4 percent of the state's population, but about 30 percent of the state's COVID-19 cases.
Last week New Mexico Gov. Michelle Grisham ordered all roads into and out of Gallup shut down due to the "uninhibited spread" of the virus there.
Police continue to enforce the emergency order and road closures.
New Mexico has 4,673 cases of COVID-19 and 181 deaths, according to the New York Times database. New York continues to lead the nation with 335,804 cases and 26,358 deaths.
Across the country, more than 1.28 million cases and more than 77,000 deaths have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
World moves to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claps outside Downing Street in London to show his support for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic on May 7. Doctors released
Johnson from the intensive care unit in mid-April after he spent about a week in the hospital with COVID-19 Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers wear masks in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on May 7. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
A security guard checks the temperature of a woman before granting her entrance to the Rami Levy Atarot Mall near Jerusalem. The Atarot Mall is the first Israeli-Palestinian Mall. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Israel opened malls and outdoor markets after more than 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Customers have their hair washed at JF Hair Co. in Union, Mo., on May 6. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Stylist Chrissy Whitley trims the hair of customer Mark Nolting at JF Hair Co. The salon reopened on May 4 after being closed since March 23. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
People visit the beach after the the city relaxed restrictions in Isle of Palms, S.C, on May 6. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The beach reopened for the first time since March. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Nicholas Calio, president and CEO of Airlines for America, uses disinfecting wipes before testifying before a hearing on the pandemic's impact on the aviation industry May 6 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo
Workers wipe down chairs between Senate committee hearings in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at a distance after the Senate reconvened following an extended recess due to the pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on May 4. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the Senate chambers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, talks to reporters as the Senate reconvened. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Peter Wolff, owner of the The Gift Nook store, looks down Main Street for customers in St. Charles, Mo., on May 4. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
People enjoy ice cream at Kilwins as others walk on the sidewalk in St. Charles. The shop on Historic Main Street has reopened with other selected businesses after being closed for nearly two months by an emergency state order aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Jeweler Tom Wapelhorst arranges a display in his front window at Walters Jeweler in St. Charles. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Don (L) and Robin Piatt sit on an elevated outdoor porch, toasting each other on their wedding anniversary, at Lewis and Clark's Restaurant in St. Charles. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Customers have lunch inside El Toro Mexican restaurant in Clute, Texas on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Restaurants in Texas were allowed to reopen their diving rooms at 25 percent capacity starting on May 1 as the state began easing restrictions based on COVID-19. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
A customer looks at merchandise inside the Boot Barn clothing store in Lake Jackson, Texas on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers return to Northpark Mall in Dallas on May 1. Elbow bumps have become the new handshake. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Workers open their store in Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Texas on May 1. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Missed delivery tags hang on a storefront in Firewheel Town Center. While stores and restaurants may reopen under strict health and social distancing guidelines in Texas, many have chosen not to. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
A hairstylist and his client wear protective face masks and gloves at a salon in Jerusalem on May 1. Israel has eased some coronavirus restrictions, allowing small stores and beauty salons to open, while maintaining the strict social distancing rules. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians wear mandatory face masks and gloves while shopping in Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians no longer practice "social distancing" but continue to wear protective face masks while visiting a popular entertainment district in Beijing on April 26. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Florida has allowed some of the states beaches to reopen, including this one along the Space Coast near Cocoa Beach on April 26. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A couple from Central Florida stroll along the surf near Cocoa Beach. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A child wades in the ocean at Cocoa Beach. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk closely together in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Newlyweds pose for wedding photos without wearing protective face masks as the government has declared the peak threat of the COVID-19 outbreak has passed in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A couple continues wearing protective face masks next to a police checkpoint in Beijing on April 15. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo