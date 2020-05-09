May 9 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday is the last day for Americans to provide their direct deposit information to receive their stimulus checks directly to their bank accounts.

In a joint announcement Friday with the Treasury Department, the IRS urged people to use the Get My Payment website to get their stimulus checks delivered faster than they would waiting for a paper check.

"We're working hard to get more payments quickly to taxpayers," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "We want people to visit Get My Payment before the noon Wednesday deadline so they can provide their direct deposit information. Time is running out for a chance to get these payments several weeks earlier through direct deposit."

The stimulus payments, part of the more than $2 trillion coronavirus relief package enacted in March, amount to $1,200 per adult whose income is less than $75,000, with the amount gradually decreasing for those who make between $75,000 and $99,000 and no payment for those making more than that. There is also a $500 payment per child under 17 years old.

So far, approximately 130 million individuals have received more than $200 billion worth of payments, according to the IRS.

Along with entering direct deposit information, the Get My Payment tool, which rolled out on April 15, allows Americans to check the status of their stimulus payments. There is no need to check the website more than once a day since the data is only updated once per day overnight.

The tool requires people to enter their social security number or individual tax identification number, date of birth, street address, and zip code to verify their identity and check the status of their payment.

The IRS said it will prepare millions of files to send to the Bureau of Financial Services after Wednesday for paper checks that should begin to arrive in late May or June.

Late last month the IRS upgraded the Get My Payment tool to help more taxpayers with access to adding direct deposit information after many had troubles using the tool in its initial rollout. Among the troubles, were various error messages that kept them from seeing their payment status.