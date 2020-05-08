U.S. stocks made gains on Friday even after the Labor Department said the domestic economy lost more than 20 million jobs in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- A day after rising more than 200 points, the United States' bellwether stock index climbed another 300 points in early trading Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about 360 points at noon EDT. The S&P 500 was up about 40 points and the Nasdaq had risen by 130.

The Dow gained 211 points at the close Thursday, buoyed mainly be technology stocks.

U.S. stocks made gains on Friday even after the Labor Department said the domestic economy lost more than 20 million jobs in April and unemployment rose to nearly 15 percent.

Experts say the indices are performing well in spite of the job figures because some investors are betting on a swift recovery and some are more optimistic about more states reopening for business.