May 8 (UPI) -- The United States' bellwether stock index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, climbed another 455 points Friday, posting its first weekly gain in three weeks.

The Dow climbed 1.9 percent Friday, good for a 2.5 percent climb in the past week. The S&P 500 gained 1.6 percent Friday and 3.5 percent for the week, while the Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.5 percent Friday and up 6 percent for the week.

The gains came even after the Labor Department said the domestic economy lost more than 20 million jobs in April and unemployment rose to nearly 15 percent.

Experts say the indexes are performing well in spite of the job figures because some investors are betting on a swift recovery and some are more optimistic about more states reopening for business.