May 8 (UPI) -- Televangelist Jim Bakker is recovering at his North Carolina home after having a stroke, his wife said Friday.

The 80-year-old is "okay," but will be taking a break from filming his television program, The Jim Bakker Show, his wife, Lori Bakker said in a Facebook post.

A number of work projects "and the vigorous warfare that we have experienced in the last several weeks, have taken a huge toll on Jim's health," Lori Bakker said, referencing a recent lawsuit.

"Jim will be back! He is still dreaming and hearing from the Lord, and he already has a powerful word to deliver when he returns to the air," she wrote.

Lori Bakker said the TV show will continue to air.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued Jim Bakker in March, accusing him of selling a fake coronavirus cure described as a "silver solution."