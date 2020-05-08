May 8 (UPI) -- The United States economy shed more than 20 million jobs last month, the greatest month-to-month decline in history, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly employment analysis.
The department said the job market for April declined by 20.5 million positions across all major sectors, particularly in the leisure and hospitality industries.
"The changes in these measures reflect the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it," the report states.
Unemployment rose to nearly 15 percent, the department said, an increase of 10.3 percent from March. Just three months ago, the rate was 3.5 percent, the lowest in a half-century.
"The number of unemployed persons rose by 15.9 million to 23.1 million in April," it said.
Most economists predicted U.S. jobs to decline by about 22 million in April and unemployment at 15.2 percent.
A month ago, the department reported just over 700,000 job losses for March, but analysts said April's would be a better economic reflection of the coronavirus impact.
Friday's jobs report came one day after the department reported an additional 3.2 million workers filed new unemployment claims last week. More than 33 million Americans have lost their jobs over the past several weeks, the quickest seven-week jobless spike in history. What's more, the figure is a low estimate -- as 100 percent of the newly unemployed haven't filed for benefits, whether it's due to their job conditions or overwhelmed filing systems in some states.
In its payroll report Wednesday, ADP and Moody's Analytics said 20.2 million jobs were lost in April -- most in the leisure and hospitality industry.
"I think the real number is around 23 or 24 percent," Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari told NBC's Today on Thursday. "It's devastating."
Kashkari said he expects "a long, gradual recovery."
"The sharp rise in layoffs over the last seven weeks has crushed the labor market, consumer confidence and retail spending," added Robert Hughes of the American Institute for Economic Research. "Expect extraordinarily weak economic reports over the next several months."
There have been signs for optimism, however. U.S. stocks have performed well in recent weeks and advancements in finding a coronavirus vaccine have led some experts to predict a quicker economic rebound than originally anticipated.
