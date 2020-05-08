May 8 (UPI) -- Authorities have charged a fourth person connected to the shooting death of a Flint, Mich., security guard who was killed after confronting a customer who entered a store without a state-mandated face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brya Shatonai Bishop, 24, was charged with three felonies on Thursday in connection to the May 1 death of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton said in a press release.

Brya is the sister of Ramonyea Bishop -- the 23-year-old man authorities have accused of shooting Munerlyn.

Ramonyea has been charged by authorities with first-degree premeditated murder for Munerlyn's death, along with his mother, Sharmel Teague, 45, and his step-father, Larry Edward Teague, 44.

Sharmel has been arrested while Ramonyea and Larry remain at large.

Leyton accused Brya of interfering with police efforts to locate and arrest the two men, charging her with tampering with evidence, lying to police investigating a violent crime and accessory after the fact to a felony.

She was being held at the Genesee County Jail, he said.

"Brya Bishop's attempts to shield family members will not be tolerated and we will likewise hold anyone else involved in offering shelter and assistance to Larry Teague or Ramonyea Bishop accountable under the law," he said.

The shooting occurred amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to order all state residents to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces.

Prosecutors said Munerlyn and Sharmel got into a verbal altercation last week at a Family Dollar store after the security guard told her to wear a face mask.

After she left the store, her husband and son returned and confronted Munerlyn and Ramonyea allegedly shot him in the back of the head.

Leyton described Munerlyn's death as "tragic and senseless."

"Those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent under the law," Leyton said.