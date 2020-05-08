May 8 (UPI) -- Facebook launched its new site Friday, offering users a less cluttered desktop appearance, darker colors and lower brightness.

Plans for the change were announced at the company's annual F8 developer's conference in April 2019. On Friday, Facebook acknowledged the contributions of 100,000 beta testers who offered feedback and suggestions for improvement.

The new design offers the traditional News Feed of information within a users' circle of friends, but expands the section of personal interaction posts, known as "The Wall."

"The Wall now surfaces the most recent and relevant information -- in the form of posts of stories -- about you," a company statement said on Friday. "We believe that having a constant stream of information, or 'feed' is the most effective way to learn about and keep up with friends."

Content can be added to The Wall with Publisher, which Facebook says works with most applications as a single element of the site for posting content. The company added that the new formats were designed with personal privacy in mind, which "should offer even greater control over what and how information is shared."

The capability to arrange News Feed posts in reverse-chronological order has been removed. Users can change their setting to the new design by following a pop-up instruction on the desktop, or choosing "Switch to new Facebook" after tapping the down arrow at the top right of the screen.