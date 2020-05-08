U.S. copes with COVID-19 pandemic

Vehicles line up for drive-through food distribution sponsored by Master Academy Charter Middle/High School to assist in feeding residents of Hialeah Gardens, Fla., on May 8. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Volunteers get food packages ready for the vehicles that have lined up for drive-through distribution. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Hialeah Gardens police officers hand out flowers for Mother's Day to people arriving for food. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Stylist Chrissy Whitley trims the hair of customer Mark Nolting at JF Hair Company in Union, Mo., on May 6, while wearing a face covering. The salon reopened two days earlier after being closed since March 23. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

JF Hair Company reopened May 4 after being closed since March 23 following a decision by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to close non-essential businesses due to coronavirus fears. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

The Clemente Bridge is empty during rush hour during the stay-at-home order in Pittsburgh on May 5. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

A traffic sign on Route 28 with the city skyline in the background displays the social distancing message in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

The Duquesne Incline climbs Mount Washington with a message to wear masks in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

A man barbecues in a tent camp that has been set up for the homeless in downtown St. Louis on April 30. The tent camp has been in place for several weeks prompting St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to order the homeless be moved on May 1, due to unhealthy conditions and the danger of coronavirus spreading among the 50-plus tent sites. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jim LeGrand Jr. weighs ground meat at his store, LeGrand's Market, in St. Louis on April 29. A run on meat during the coronavirus outbreak, due to meat processing plant shutdowns, has national suppliers warning of a looming meat shortage. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Employee Donna Cox stacks toilet paper onto a table at LeGrand's Market. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A voter casts her ballot in the Ohio primary election in Medina, Ohio on April 28. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Ohio canceled its March 17 Democratic presidential primary, moving it to April 28 for voting by mail or in person. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

A voter casts a ballot in special election for Maryland's 7th Congressional District to choose a successor to the late Rep. Elijah Cummings in Baltimore City, Md., on April 28. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Maryland has postponed its primary election until June due to the pandemic but still held the special election for the 7th District. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A voter is reflected in a protective plastic barrier in preparing to cast a ballot. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A couple walk around Tillis Park in Ladue, Mo., on April 28. Some 33 parks around St. Louis reopened April 28, while 21 remained closed. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Rev. Dr. Earl Nance, Jr. (R), tells parishioners to stay at home, as Reverend Darryl Gray (L) listens during a press conference in St. Louis on April 28. Black clergy and civil rights groups around the country are pushing back on the reopening of states.The NAACP, the National Urban League, National Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the Progressive National Baptist Convention are among groups supporting the clergy's "stay at home" message. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Medical staff wave their white towels as The CAREavan pulls into Mercy Hospital for a visit with caregivers, in Creve Coeur, Mo., on April 27. Each night at 7 p.m. in neighborhoods, grocery stores and hospitals, the group, along with St. Louis civic, sports and business leaders, have been rallying to thank workers on the front lines of the coronavirus. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jeanie White carefully sews elastic bands into a face mask at Trophies T's and More in Union, Mo., on April 27. The t-shirt making company has switched to making face masks full time due to the coronavirus. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A volunteer gives an order of prepared food to one of many waiting in their cars for free food in St. Louis on April 26. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

The group took donations for the The Gateway Resilience Fund, an organization that assists fellow restaurant workers that are out of work because of the coronavirus. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Protesters call on churches to reopen as they gathered for a "Rhode Islanders against excessive quarantine" protest in reaction to the state's mandatory stay-at-home order at the Rhode Island State House in Providence, R.I., on April 25. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

A volunteer puts eggs into other packaging in the food loading area during a free food giveaway in Alton, Ill. on April 24. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

The food was distributed by the Urban League of Greater St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers are required to wear face coverings at Walgreens in Washington, D.C. on April 24. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Bare shelves show where toilet paper was sold at at Walgreens in Washington, D.C. The store is limiting sales to two packs of toilet paper per customer. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., struggles to put his face mask on after speaking during an enrollment ceremony for HR 266, the Paycheck Protection and Health Care Enhancement Act on April 23. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Registered nurse Wendy Gould inspects a N95 face mask that has been sanitized in a special trailer at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis on April 23. As a result of using UV light exposure to N-95 masks for 10 minutes, the masks are able to be utilized for up to five additional shifts. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, wears a scarf as a mask to protect against COVID-19 as she passes a bust of President Abraham Lincoln upon arriving at the U.S. Capitol on April 23. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, (L) bumps elbows with director Kendra Holmes, getting a tour of a new coronavirus testing center at Affinia Health Care, in St. Louis on April 22. The new testing center is placed in a low-income neighborhood, where people without cars can walk-up for a COVID-19 test and not have to be in a car. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A building across the East River from Manhattan known as the One South First (1S1) lights its windows in the shape of a heart for Earth Day on April 22. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Grounded commercial aircraft are stored at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, Calif., on April 22. As travel restrictions in response to the pandemic cut the number of flights, airlines are scrambling to find places to park their planes. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

JJ Hofman, 6, tries to snag a roll of toilet paper with a claw machine in Chesterfield, Mo., on April 22. With toilet paper in short supply, the boy's father, James, purchased the machine, replaced stuffed animals with toilet paper and charged neighbors $5 for three tries. The family raised $400, contributing to the Chesterfield Police Department for coronavirus related expenses. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Bicycles outnumber cars on Pennsylvania Avenue, which runs between the White House and the U.S. Capitol during the normal business lunch hour on April 22. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

A beer distributor is not delivering but rather taking back all the unused kegs and bottles of beer that a closed downtown Washington, D.C., restaurant and bar can no longer use on April 22. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

In this mural by Hijack, a duo goes COVID-19 busting, armed with hand sanitizer, a vacuum cleaner and lots of toilet paper in Los Angeles on April 19. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nurses hold a protest at the White House to call attention to healthcare workers nationwide who have been infected with COVID-19 and demanding the Trump administration provide more protective gear. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nurses hold photos of fellow nurses who have died of COVID-19 during the protest. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A man wears a protective mask and gloves as he walks by a series of closed markets and retail stores in the Chinatown section of Manhattan on April 21. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A protester holds a sign standing in front T & S Live Poultry as PETA holds a protest urging closures of live-animal markets to stop animal-borne diseases from spreading in New York City April 21. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A customer is served at an outdoor fruit market in the Chinatown section of Manhattan on April 21. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

People wears masks as they sit on a bench in downtown Annapolis, Md., on April 20. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

President Donald J. Trump holds up swabs during the coronavirus pandemic briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing room at the White House on April 19. Trump touted the administration's efforts to increase production of swabs using the Defense Production Act. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Wilson Barmeyer, musician and attorney, holds a porch concert to help raise money for COVID-19 relief for Bread for the City, a group that helps feed and cloth those in need, at his home in Washington, D.C. on April 19. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Neighbors gather to hear Barmeyer's porch concert, which was also live streamed. The show raised over $5,500.00. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The Rev. Bob Evans talks to photos of his parishioners during his Sunday service at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Maryland Heights, Mo., on April 19. Since members cannot attend in person due to the pandemic, Evans asked for his church to send in photos of themselves receiving over 500 photos from his 1,500 membership. The photos are taped to the pews where the family sits, while he preforms the weekly service via Facebook Live. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A parade of vehicles drives up to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for the first Rise Up for Heroes initiative in St. Louis on April 18. People are asked to salute the front-line healthcare workers each night at 7 p.m. in neighborhoods and residential areas. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson speaks during the first Rise Up For Heroes event. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A protester holds a sign out of a sunroof during a protest to reopen Maryland and end the stay-at-home order near the state Capitol in Annapolis, Md., on April 18. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Drivers circled Annapolis hoking their horns and calling for Gov. Larry Hogan to end the stay-at-home order. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A driver gives the thumbs-down to a face mask during the car protest to reopen Maryland. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Patrons wait for their orders from the Board Room in Washington, D.C. on April 17. Many restaurants and bars in D.C. have closed while others find creative ways to stay in business during the pandemic shutdown. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Lara Deily, manager of the Board Room, waits for walk-by customers. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Workers open the first batch of Anheuser Busch hand sanitizer after it arrives at a distribution center in St. Louis on April 17. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Missouri National Guard members wait for instructions at a overflow morgue in Earth City, Mo., on April 17. The Dignified Transfer Center, built in just 10 days, is a 29,000-square-foot overflow morgue built to provide relief to hospitals, morgues and funeral homes. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A cyclist rides past a boarded up acting studio in West Hollywood on April 16. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A sign carrier alerts passing drivers to a food giveaway at Fremont High School in Sunnyvale, Calif., on April 16. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A jogger runs past Sunnyvale Post-Acute Center in Sunnyvale, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Tulips are in full bloom as a visitor relaxes in Forest Park in St. Louis, Mo., on April 16. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrians wear protective masks while they cross a quiet Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on April 15. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Playground equipment is closed off to children to help stop the spread of COVID-19 at a park in Tacoma Park, Md., on April 15. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A postal worker wearing a protective face mask delivers the mail to an apartment building in New York City on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

People wait in line to enter a supermarket wearing protective face masks and practicing social distancing in New York City on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Paramedics and EMT healthcare workers from around the country assemble for a meeting among a large group of ambulances at Fort Totten Park in Queens on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman helps a boy secure a protective face mask in New York City on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A family cheers, makes noises and blow bubbles from their balcony to salute the healthcare workers in New York City on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Brad Baker, executive vice president of Husky, demonstrates the gas pump nozzle that his company normally makes and the ventilator prototype they hope to produce, in Pacific, Mo., on April 13. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Pastor Justin Arender delivers his Easter service at the Faith Baptist Church in St. Charles, Mo., on April 12. The church held a parking lot service, keeping parishioners in their cars, listening to music and a sermon, honking their horns for approval. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Church pews are empty as Cardinal Timothy Dolan offers Easter Sunday Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers, mostly masked, keep several feet apart while buying produce at farmer's market on Alemany Boulevard in San Francisco on April 11. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A mural urges residents to stay home in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Guests pass by 7-year-old Cooper Newman's house in cars to wish him happy birthday in Creve Coeur, Mo., on April 10. Family and friends practiced social distancing by staying in their cars to say hello and some dropping gifts at his feet. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Free warm vegetarian meals are distributed to the public at the Khalsa Care Foundation amid the coronavirus pandemic in in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Venus moves behind One World Trade Center while its spire is lit in blue in New York City on April 9. Over 150 buildings all over the country lit up at the same time in solidarity with the hospital workers and first responders fighting COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A patient is moved out of Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center, a skilled nursing facility in Hayward, Calif., on April 9. Over 30 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 along with over 20 staffers. Several patients have died. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A volunteer packs a box of food to be distributed to people in need at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, D.C., on April 9. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Volunteers pack a box of food to be distributed to people in need at the Capital Area Food Bank. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Workers with the nonprofit group SWBID pick up food to distribute to those in need from World Central Kitchen's makeshift distribution site at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on April 9. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

People enjoy the warm weather on the National Mall during the coronavirus pandemic in Washington, D.C., on April 8. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A pink supermoon rises behind the Empire State Building with a light display lit in red to honor emergency workers fighting coronavirus. Throughout the COVID-19 battle, the signature white lights on the building been replaced by the "heartbeat of America," along with a white and red siren to honor emergency workers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman walks in Times Square wearing protective goggles, latex gloves and a face mask in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence (R) and coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx (background) listen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the pandemic at the White House in Washington, D.C. on April 7. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Workers set up standing positions on the sidewalk at the D.C. Fish Market, after customers refused to follow social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, at the Wharf in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A woman walks on an empty street that is usually very busy at the Wharf in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers and workers at the Hollywood farmer's market comply with Mayor Eric Garcetti's orders to the extent that they can in Los Angeles on April 5. The Hollywood market allowed only 200 shoppers at at time, entering at a single point of entry. On a normal Sunday, a spokeswoman said, "There would be as many as 7,500 shoppers." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A park worker and two joggers maintain their social distancing amid the city's and statewide efforts to control crowds at Bellevue Park in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Parishioners utilize the option of drive-through communion at the Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Palm Sunday to kick off Holy Week. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A cyclist rides on Fifth Avenue, nearly empty of pedestrian and automobile traffic, in New York City on April 5. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Workers from Woodard Cleaning Services perform Pathogen Control at the St. Louis Fire Department headquarters on April 5. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Hila Revilla of Queens cries as workers from the The Humane Society of New York arrive from inside to take and euthanize her 17-year-old dog, Bambi, in New York City on April 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx speaks during a news briefing on March 31. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare professionals with Children's National Hospital collect samples for COVID-19 testing at a facility on the campus of Trinity Washington University in Washington, D.C., on April 2. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

The scoreboard welcomes an empty Busch Stadium on what should be opening day of the 2020 baseball season in St. Louis on April 2. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attends the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on April 1. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Homeless people practice self-distancing measures at a temporary open air shelter at the Cashman Center parking lot in Las Vegas on April 1. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

A woman walks wearing a protective face mask in Central Park in New York City near where a field hospital begins to admit sick patients on April 1. The tents are located along the East Meadow near Mount Sinai Hospital and are being used as an overflow medical center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Residents of a Mission District neighborhood hit the streets for a short, socially distanced dance party in San Francisco on April 1. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

North Capitol Street leading to the U.S. Capitol is nearly empty on April 1. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A medical worker puts his head down after bodies were carried away at Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A body wrapped in red fabric is rolled to a hearse by medical workers wearing protective masks, equipment and garments as protection from COVID-19 contamination at Brooklyn Hospital Center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sailors assigned to the hospital ship USNS Mercy treat a patient from Los Angeles medical facilities on March 29. Photo by MC2 Erwin Jacob Miciano/U.S. Navy | License Photo

Medical kits are packed by sailors from Camp Lejeune, N.C., on March 18. The kits include hand sanitizer gel, surgical masks, disinfectant wipes, latex gloves, sphygmomanometers, stethoscopes, thermometers and isolation gowns. Photo by Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter/U.S. Marine Corps | License Photo

A customer waits on lines painted to encourage social distancing while waiting to check out March 31 at a Whole Foods Market in Silver Spring, Md. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A message scrawled in chalk announces a drive to donate gloves, wipes, masks, hand sanitizer and gowns near UCLA's Ronald Reagan Medical Center. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A woman enters a coronavirus screening site at FedEx Field, home of the Washington Redskins, in Landover, Md., on March 30. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A COVID-19 testing machine is seen alongside President Donald Trump as he speaks at a briefing on the coronavirus March 30. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

The USNS Comfort will be ready to take in patients within 24 hours. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A COVID-19 quarantine for homeless people is operating in a cluster of RVs at Dockweiler State Beach in Los Angeles on March 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A pedestrian crosses California Street in San Francisco on March 29. The city has shut down cable car service and ordered residents to shelter in place. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A view down an empty Las Vegas Boulevard during the closure of hotels and casinos along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on March 29. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

A member of the Rhode Island Army National Guard waits to talk to visitors with New York license plates at a rest area in Richmond, R.I. on March 27. The state police and National Guard are helping to enforce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all visitors from New York. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Newly erected hospital rooms are sectioned off with white curtains at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on March 27. The center is being converted into field hospitals to test and possibly treat cases of COVID-19 infections. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrives at the Javits Center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Members of the Rhode Island Army National Guard record information from arriving travelers inside Providence Train Station in Providence, R.I., on March 27. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

A man walks in an uncrowded Central Park. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tourists take pictures on Twin Peaks in San Francisco. California is under a stay-at-home order except for essential needs such as grocery shopping. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Medical staff collect samples from a patient at a COVID-19 testing site at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J., on March 23. This image has been altered to protect personal information. Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/U.S. Air National Guard | License Photo

Volunteers pack food supplies for shut-in seniors at a St. Louis area food bank in Bridgeton, Mo., on March 23. The food bank is supplying two months of seniors' boxes in a single delivery to limit the risk of social exposure. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A man has his temperature checked by an emergency medical technician at a triage station in Hayward, Calif., on March 23. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Cars queue for drive-up testing. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

The Jacob Javits Convention Center is set up to be turned into a field hospital for coronavirus patients in New York City on March 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Members of the media space out around uniformed members of the National Guard. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Police deny vehicle and pedestrian access to the cherry blossoms at the National Mall. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI.. | License Photo

The 110 Harbor Freeway in Los Angeles on March 22 at a time when traffic would normally be heavier and weekdays be bumper-to-bumper. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is seen in a reflection as he delivers remarks on the pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House on March 22. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

A message on a board outside of the West Middle School greets drivers as they pass in Ballwin on March 22. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A pigeon takes flight over other birds on a street nearly empty of pedestrians and traffic along Fifth Avenue in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Wilma Grove (L) uses a cellphone to talk to her children, Judy Kekich and Ed Grove, during their visit to Delmar Gardens on the Green in Ballwin, Mo., on March 21. The family has been forced to visit their 100- year-old mother every day from the outside due to coronavirus concerns. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

New Jersey Army National Guard medical personnel assist at a COVID-19 testing site at Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J., on March 20. The testing site, established in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was staffed by the New Jersey Department of Health, the state police, and the National Guard. Photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk/U.S. Army National Guard | License Photo

A customer leaves Gioia's Deli after being told the store has closed for the day, in St. Louis on March 20. All restaurants and bars have been ordered to operate as carry-out only with reduced hours. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Chris Taylor, vice president of listings and services at the New York Stock Exchange, slams the gavel when he alone rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 20. The NYSE will close the floor and move temporarily to fully electronic trading on March 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rivian Robinson holds up a sign for her son, St. Louis firefighter Gavin Alfred, to see as he walks across a parking lot after graduation ceremonies in St. Louis on March 20. Robinson and all family members of the 40 graduates, were unable to attend St. Louis Fire Department graduation ceremonies because of social distancing guidelines. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A shopper leaves a Costco Warehouse in Alexandria, Va., on March 20. Shoppers are continuing to buy in bulk as COVID-19 spreads across the United States. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Virginia Hospital Center workers set up to test people for COVID-19 in Arlington, Va., on March 19. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Very light traffic is seen from the Red Line Train at San Francisco International Airport on March 19. Minimal passenger traffic is arriving or departing SFO as the Bay Area starts a three-week shutdown. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A man walks on Haight Street past a boarded up business in San Francisco on March 18. San Francisco was under a "shelter in place" order, with exceptions for grocery shopping. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A passenger is seen in a metro car at Farragut West Metro Station in Washington, D.C. amid low ridership from coronavirus precautions, on March 16. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Seats in the Brady press briefing room at the White House are marked with signs to maintain social distancing. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Commuters walk in a scarcely populated Grand Central Station terminal during the morning rush hour on March 16 in New York City. Over a million New York City public school children are staying home with the first day of closure of public schools. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers are met with long lines, empty shelves, food, water and other essential shortages at a Smart & Final store in Inglewood, Calif., on March 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A shopper at this Sam's Club store looks over a nearly bare meat counter in Maplewood, Mo., on March 15. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence steps to podium to speak during a press briefing with members of the coronavirus task force at the White House on March 15. Earlier, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Adventurous skiers start the climb up Mount Werner at Steamboat Springs, Colo. Some went 100 yards, and some climbed to the top of the mountain in order to ski down at the closed resort. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

A new hand-sanitizing station is ready for use as international travelers depart Los Angeles International Airport on March 14. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers purchase toilet paper at a grocery store that was running low on meat, canned goods, paper items, bottled water, bread and other staples during panic buying in Frederick, Md., on March 14. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Stacy Loggins, supervisor of janitorial services, wipes down a metro bus that has just come back for the day in St. Louis on March 13. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Workers in protective suits check ID of patients arriving by car at New York State's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations screen international passengers arriving at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., on March 13. Photo by Glenn Fawcett/U.S. Customs and Border Protection | License Photo

Purple ribbons hang outside the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue in New Rochelle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The cruise ship Grand Princess is seen 15 miles off the California coast as it waits to enter San Francisco Bay in San Francisco on March 9. The ship was being held in quarantine with 21 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 aboard. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo