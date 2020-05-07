The Five Mile Swamp Fire grew from about 250 acres Wednesday to more than 2,000 Thursday. Photo courtesy the Florida Forest Service

May 7 (UPI) -- A wildfire in Florida's panhandle burned more than a dozen structures Thursday, one day after it erupted, local emergency officials said.

The Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners said the Five Mile Swamp Fire burned some 2,000 acres and was about 40 percent contained as of midday.

The blaze erupted in the southern part of the county Wednesday between Escambia Bay and Blackwater Bay, forcing the closure of parts of Interstate 10. A shift in winds and drop in humidity Wednesday made efforts to contain the fire difficult, the Florida Forest Service said.

"Today's weather is somewhat improved from yesterday's weather in that the winds will be light and variable from the north at 3-7 mph," the FFS said Thursday. "But relative humidity will continue to be extremely low at approximately 20 percent."

Emergency officials asked residents south of I-10 and east of Avalon Boulevard to evacuate. The county set up an emergency shelter at the Milton Community Center.

Some who had evacuated Wednesday were allowed to return to their homes Thursday.

Damaged power poles in the area led to dozens of homes without power.