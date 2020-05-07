The Disney Springs section of Disney World in Florida is scheduling a phased reopening for May 20. File Photo of Disney World's Magic Kingdom by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- The Disney Springs shopping and dining district in Orlando, Fla., is to begin a phased reopening on May 20, resort officials announced Thursday.

The area -- along with most other non-essential businesses and cultural institutions in the United States and Europe -- has been closed since March when social-distancing practices went into effect to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide.

"During the initial opening phase, Disney Springs will have limitations on capacity, parking and operating hours," Matt Simon, vice president of Disney Springs, wrote on the Disney Parks Blog.

He added: "Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members."

Simon recommended visitors the Disney Springs website closer to May 20 to see what businesses are open and what their hours are.

No reopening date has been announced for the rest of Walt Disney World Resort, including its theme parks and hotels.