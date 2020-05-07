Breaking News
Labor Dept. says 3.2 million more Americans have filed for unemployment
Florida wildfire prompts evacuations, highway shutdown
Cuomo: Data show 'surprising' surge of hospital patients from N.Y. homes
Fauci's absence at House hearing earns bipartisan rebuke
After lawsuit, United Airlines says cuts to workforce will be voluntary
Supreme Court declines to lift Pennsylvania order closing non-essential businesses
World moves to reopen after COVID-19 pandemic
