The Fearless Girl statue is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks rose and fell in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average made early gains after the opening bell but reversed course to lose about 70 points by noon EDT. The S&P 500 rode a similar path and was near flat, while the Nasdaq was up more than 70 points two and a half hours after the open.

The Dow, the stock exchange's bellwether index, had gained about 130 points on Tuesday.

General Motors influenced trading Wednesday by reporting a small profit and announcing it will open most United States and Canadian plants on May 18. Fiat Chrysler said Tuesday it also plans to resume production on that date.