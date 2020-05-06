Activists rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on March 25, 2014, as justices hear two cases involving religious objections to the birth control mandate in the Affordable Care Act. The court will hear new arguments on the issue Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday about which types of businesses can be exempted, on religious grounds, from a birth control mandate in Affordable Care Act.

The issue has been put before the high court before, but this time justices will decide if the Trump administration has given too much leeway for employers to claim exemption under the ACA. In two prior cases in 2014, the Supreme Court weighed whether the Obama administration was too limiting with exemptions.

Churches and houses of worship are exempt from the birth control mandate and some religious-affiliated entities have been given a chance to opt out. The Trump administration in 2017 attempted to expand exemptions to other nonprofits, small businesses and individuals with non-religious moral objections.

Federal courts have prevented Trump administration rules from taking effect after attorneys general in several states objected.

"This is a dispute that is fundamentally about the rights of religious people and it only makes sense to have the Little Sisters [of the Poor] in the case to express that position," said Mark Rienzi, president of the Becket Fund, which represents the religious order that filed original objections to the mandate.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has argued there are already options for certain employers to exclude contraception in benefit packages.

Wednesday is the third straight day the Supreme Court session will be streamed online via teleconference.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will take her call from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where she was treated for a benign gallbladder condition on Tuesday.

Cornell Law School professor Nelson Tebbe said more than 100,000 women in the United States could lose access to no-cost contraceptive coverage if the high court sides with the Trump administration.