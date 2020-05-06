May 6 (UPI) -- Gap Inc. and General Motors both announced Wednesday they plan to resume some operations before the end of the month as states begin easing restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The San Francisco-based company said it plans to begin reopening stores in Texas, where non-essential retail stores were allowed to start opening their doors to limited capacity over the weekend. Stores in other states will reopen before the end of the month.
The company shuttered some 800 Gap, Old Navy, Athlete, Banana Republic, Janie and Jack, and Intermix clothing stores over the past two months as states implemented restrictions on non-essential businesses.
"In working with industry partners and public officials to define safe shopping practices, we're eager to begin welcoming our teams and customers back to our stores, and confident in our ability to safely scale North America openings over the coming months in line with local guidelines," Gap CEO Sonia Syngal said.
Gap said to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, it will implement "rigorous" cleaning routines in each store, close fitting rooms and restrooms, and provide customers with hand sanitizer. Each employee also will receive reusable face masks to wear during their shifts, and will be protected by plexiglass health guards in front of every register.
Customers will be encouraged to wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines. There will be limited hours and a reduced flow of customers.
In manufacturing, General Motors announced Wednesday it plans to begin reopening some plants after reporting a profit for the first three months of the year, despite the economic impact of the pandemic. U.S. and Canadian plants will reopen May 18.
The Detroit-based company said it was working with unions and public health officials to ensure working conditions at the reopened plants were safe for returning employees.
"These procedures meet or exceed [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and [World Health Organization] guidelines, and are designed to keep people safe when they arrive, while they work and as they leave the facility," GM said in a statement.
Earlier this week, Walt Disney Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV also announced plans to reopen in the coming weeks.
Closures related to the coronavirus pandemic have led to some 30 million unemployment claims in the past six weeks and less consumer spending.
Stay-home orders draw demonstrations across U.S.
Protesters rally urging the reopening of California at the Capitol in Sacramento on May 1. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Thousands showed up to urge an end to "shelter in place" because of coronavirus, social distancing, closure of non-essential businesses and to campaign for President Donald Trump in Sacramento. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
California Highway Patrol officers tussle with demonstrators at the Capitol in Sacramento. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A demonstrator wears an American flag bandanna. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A child holds a sign at Sacramento's demonstration. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators rally in Sacramento. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A demonstrator holds American flags during the protest. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators for opening the state up visit the Capitol in Sacramento. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Protesters rally against Ohio's restrictions on public gatherings ahead of Gov. Mike DeWine's press briefing on Friday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Some protesters carried flags, signs and guns while encouraging the reopening of the state. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Protesters have been gathering for more than three weeks against the stay-at-home orders. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
A protester stands on the side of a street to demonstrate. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Some demonstrators say they are voicing frustrations of small business owners forced to close due to the restrictions. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
A protester holds a sign reading "without freedom, there is no safety." Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
DeWine said the protests were permitted under his executive order due to First Amendment protections for free speech. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Protesters changed, "Reopen Ohio." Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
DeWine stated he respects the protesters' right to gather but urged them to keep a safe distance from each other. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Protesters said their constitutional rights are being violated by the orders. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
A protester stands on the side of a street to demonstrate against Ohio's restrictions. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The governor said that the state has "reached a new stage," but "it doesn’t mean the virus has gone away." Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
In Washington, D.C. on Friday, activists participate in a car rally for workers' rights during the pandemic near the National Mall. The group ShutdownDC supports front-line workers, asking the district to stay "closed" and not rush to open. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
An activist decorates ar car prior to the protest. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The group ShutdownDC supports front-line workers, asking the district to stay "closed" and not rush to open. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Truckers park their cabs on Constitution Avenue, near the White House, as they hold a protest over low rates amid the pandemic. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
In New York, a protester puts up her middle finger at police officers at a "Rally To Free New York." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A protester argues with NYPD officers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The rally was also planned to take place in other New York cities on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A man wears a protective face mask at the rally. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Protesters were encouraged to wear red, white and blue -- and to maintain social distancing. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York officials said some streets will be reopened on Monday, though schools will be closed for the remainder of the year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo