May 6 (UPI) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. named formed national security adviser H.R. McMaster to its board of directors, the company announced Wednesday.

The popularity of Zoom's videoconferencing platform has soared during the coronavirus pandemic, with the rise in work-from-home situations. The company said in April that it has 300 million daily participants on its app. Its stock price has grown about 46 percent since January. Competitor Google is now expanding the availability of its Meet video conferencing platform.

McMaster served for 34 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a lieutenant general in 2018. President Donald Trump appointed him as an assistant for National Security Affairs in February 2017. McMaster abruptly resigned the post in April 2018, left the Army a month later, and accepted an academic position at Stanford University.

"Gen. McMaster is a welcome addition to our board. During his decorated military career, he has built an expertise in leading through challenging situations and has demonstrated tremendous strength of character," said Zoom CEO Eric Yuan in a statement Wednesday. "His leadership will be invaluable as Zoom continues to enable people to connect on a global scale."

McMaster will serve as an independent director on Zoom's board. Also known as an outside director, the term indicates he does not have a financial or material stake in the company.

"Zoom does significant good for our society, allowing people to connect and collaborate face-to-face from anywhere," said McMaster in a statement announcing his appointment. "This extraordinary capability is vital now more than ever. My goal is to help the company navigate rapid growth and assist in meeting Zoom's commitment to becoming the world's most secure video communications platform."

