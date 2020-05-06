May 6 (UPI) -- A wildfire in Florida's panhandle prompted the evacuation of residents near Pensacola, local emergency officials said Wednesday.

The so-called Five Mile Swamp Fire broke out Monday in the southern area of Santa Rosa County between Escambia Bay and Blackwater Bay. It began as a prescribed burn on private land near a former golf course.

"Evacuations are recommended for residents south of Interstate 10 from Escambia Bay to Blackwater Bay," the Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners said in a statement. "All residents south of I-10 to the Garcon Point Bridge are recommended to evacuate.

"This is a rapidly evolving situation. If you do not feel safe in your home, you should leave. Take your pets with you."

The Florida Forest Service also closed I-10 from Avalon Boulevard to Highway 87.

The agency said the blaze was 250 acres in size with 40 percent containment as of Wednesday morning. The agency predicts a shift in winds and drop in humidity could make battling the fire more difficult.

"Today's weather will bring north winds -- directly opposite of the previous several days -- and extremely low humidity in the 20-25 percent range," the FFS said. "This will increase fire behavior and push the fire toward the Ski Watch subdivision and Interstate 10 so crews are focusing the majority of their efforts along the south and eastern edges of the fire."

The FFS is using 14 tractor/plow units and an airplane to fight the fire, with three helicopters as needed to drop water.