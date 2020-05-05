Veterinary offices say they are seeing patients from open to close, running at maximum capacity, during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo courtesy of Pixabay

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 5 (UPI) -- Veterinary clinics across the country say they are operating at full capacity, partly because people forced to stay home by the coronavirus pandemic are spending more time -- and noticing more issues -- with their pets.

"We're really busy, and people are very concerned about their pets' health," said Ted Stechschulte, office manager at Forest Hill Animal Hospital in Palm Springs, Fla.

"It seems they are noticing more things -- like a cough or scratching -- because they are with their pets a lot more as a result of stay-at-home orders," he said.

The surge has come despite many states' governors ordering veterinary clinics to stop performing routine procedures.

"I think people are calling in much more now," said Matthew Salois, the chief economist with the American Veterinary Medical Association.

"They are spending more time with their pets. They're petting them more. They're seeing how they act during the day. So, they're noticing things they haven't noticed before and calling their veterinarians."

In other cases, pet owners are bringing in their animals for issues they had been "putting off," said Glen Cole, the practice manager at Parks Veterinary in Grand Island, Neb. "Now they have time."

At Cole's practice, the veterinarians also are seeing a spike in the number of new patients, largely puppies and recently adopted dogs, he said.

"People are seeking companionship in whatever ways they can get it," Cole said. "So we have seen a lot of puppies here, and the shelters are all fairly empty."

Adding to the pressure on veterinary offices, most have gone totally "curbside," Salois said. And that has added substantial work -- and time -- for every patient.

Veterinary staff members conduct initial intakes over the phone, meet clients at their cars to take their pet inside and then make calls to the owners or conduct parking lot follow-ups to discuss findings and treatment options.

"What's happened is the total amount of work I'm doing is probably down for April from last year," said Faith Flower, a veterinarian and the owner of Lomas Veterinary Clinic in Albuquerque, N.M. "But, it is taking me a lot longer to do it. I'm so busy all day. I'm just trying to get through it."

Flower's observations parallels national data.

According to the Toronto-based analytics firm VetSuccess, daily revenue at American veterinary clinics was down about 6 percent in April compared with last year. Meanwhile, the number of daily invoices dropped by 12 percent.

The freeze on elective procedures in many states likely contributed to the decline in invoices, the veterinary association's Salois said.

"All I know is we are busy," said Tami Bremer, the practice manager at Mountain View Animal Hospital in Rapid City, S.D. "I've heard the stories about it being because people are home more with their pets. I can't confirm that that's the case for us, but we're certainly busy."