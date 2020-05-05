U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Tuesday after undergoing a "non-surgical" treatment for a gallbladder condition but expects to participate in a. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Tuesday after undergoing treatment for a benign gallbladder condition, the court said.

The Supreme Court issued a statement saying Ginsburg is "resting comfortably" after the treatment at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and plans to participate in an oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning from the hospital.

Ginsburg expects to stay in the hospital for "a day or two" the court said.

She underwent a non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis after undergoing outpatient tests that confirmed a gallstone had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection.

Ginsburg, 87, was hospitalized in November after being admitted for chills and a fever. She previously treated for a tumor on her pancreas in August and has been treated for colon and pancreatic cancer in the past.