The Norwegian Dawn is seen docked in Bermuda. The company said Tuesday it's impossible to estimate future financial impacts of the coronavirus crisis. File Photo by Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock/UPI

May 5 (UPI) -- Norwegian Cruise Line said in a filing Tuesday the coronavirus crisis has created "substantial doubt" about the long-term viability of the 54-year-old American company.

The virus and its resulting restrictions have hindered the cruise industry for weeks. Further, stories about passengers being trapped aboard cruise liners at the start of the outbreak have scared off some tourists.

In a filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Norwegian said its future is essentially being held captive by the virus and the ongoing restrictions, which include "no sail" orders for cruise ships and port limitations.

"We believe the ongoing effects of COVID-19 on our operations and global bookings have had and will continue to have, a significant impact on our financial results and liquidity," the company wrote in the filing. "And such negative impact may continue well beyond the containment of such an outbreak."

Founded in 1966, Miami-based Norwegian said it's impossible to estimate future financial impacts of the crisis, but said it expects to report a net loss for all four quarters of 2020. Norwegian is the world's third-largest cruise operator by passenger volume.

While competitor Carnival Cruise Line announced plans Monday to resume cruises in August at three U.S. ports, Norwegian said its decision to resume will depend on foreign operations and port availability worldwide.

"The magnitude and duration of the global pandemic is uncertain," it wrote. "Consequently, we cannot estimate the full impact on our business."

"Even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, we could still experience long-term impacts on our operating costs as a result of attempts to counteract future outbreaks of COVID-19 or other viruses," it added. "For example, the industry may be subject to enhanced health and safety requirements or other measures."