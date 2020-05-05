The New York Stock Exchange is seen Monday on Wall Street in New York City. The main trading floor of the exchange remains closed and traders are conducting business remotely. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Capitalizing on positive closings Monday, U.S. stocks rose in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up nearly 400 points by noon EDT while the S&P 500 had gained about 50. The Nasdaq climbed about 180 points.

All three showed small gains Monday to begin the week.

Tech stocks influenced Trading Tuesday with Google, Apple and Microsoft all rising, but the main impact appeared to be a rebound in oil prices. Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate each grew by more than 15 percent.

Stocks were also buoyed by an announcement Tuesday from Pfizer that it has started human testing trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine.