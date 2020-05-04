Protesters rally urging the reopening of California at the Capitol in Sacramento on May 1. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Thousands showed up to urge an end to "shelter in place" because of coronavirus, social distancing, closure of non-essential businesses and to campaign for President Donald Trump in Sacramento. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
California Highway Patrol officers tussle with demonstrators at the Capitol in Sacramento. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A demonstrator wears an American flag bandanna. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A child holds a sign at Sacramento's demonstration. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators rally in Sacramento. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A demonstrator holds American flags during the protest. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators for opening the state up visit the Capitol in Sacramento. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Protesters rally against Ohio's restrictions on public gatherings ahead of Gov. Mike DeWine's press briefing on Friday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Some protesters carried flags, signs and guns while encouraging the reopening of the state. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Protesters have been gathering for more than three weeks against the stay-at-home orders. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
A protester stands on the side of a street to demonstrate. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Some demonstrators say they are voicing frustrations of small business owners forced to close due to the restrictions. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
A protester holds a sign reading "without freedom, there is no safety." Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
DeWine said the protests were permitted under his executive order due to First Amendment protections for free speech. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Protesters changed, "Reopen Ohio." Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
DeWine stated he respects the protesters' right to gather but urged them to keep a safe distance from each other. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Protesters said their constitutional rights are being violated by the orders. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
A protester stands on the side of a street to demonstrate against Ohio's restrictions. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The governor said that the state has "reached a new stage," but "it doesn’t mean the virus has gone away." Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
In Washington, D.C. on Friday, activists participate in a car rally for workers' rights during the pandemic near the National Mall. The group ShutdownDC supports front-line workers, asking the district to stay "closed" and not rush to open. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
An activist decorates ar car prior to the protest. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The group ShutdownDC supports front-line workers, asking the district to stay "closed" and not rush to open. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Truckers park their cabs on Constitution Avenue, near the White House, as they hold a protest over low rates amid the pandemic. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
In New York, a protester puts up her middle finger at police officers at a "Rally To Free New York." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A protester argues with NYPD officers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The rally was also planned to take place in other New York cities on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A man wears a protective face mask at the rally. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Protesters were encouraged to wear red, white and blue -- and to maintain social distancing. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York officials said some streets will be reopened on Monday, though schools will be closed for the remainder of the year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo