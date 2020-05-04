The Nasdaq climbed in early trading Monday while the Dow and S&P 500 lost some ground on Wall Street. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks slid a bit to open the trading week on Wall Street Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined about 200 points in the first two hours of trading and the S&P 500 fell a handful of points. The Nasdaq, however, had gained more than 50 points.

An influence on early trading was an announcement by investor Warren Buffett that he'd sold all of his shares in airlines.

Buffett said over the weekend at an annual shareholder meeting that he sold the shares due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow closed trading on Friday down more than 600 points.